Network equipment maker Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR.N) posted a quarterly profit in line with market estimates but forecast fourth-quarter results largely below analysts' expectations amid uncertain customer spending.

The company said it sees fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 32-36 cents a share on revenue of $1.16-$1.22 billion.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 36 cents a share, on revenue of $1.23 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

While the long-term fundamentals driving demand for networking solutions are healthy, the macro environment continues to be uncertain, the company said in a statement.

For the third quarter, Juniper posted adjusted earnings of 28 cents a share, meeting analysts estimates.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $1.10 billion, slightly above analysts' view of $1.09 billion, helped by a 9 percent rise in its key router business.

While demand for Juniper's routers from telecom service providers such as Verizon Communications (VZ.N) remains healthy, the company faces a growing threat from cheaper Chinese alternatives.

Shares of the Sunnyvale, California-based company were up about 1 percent at $21.68 in extended trade. They closed at $21.36 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)