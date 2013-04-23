Network equipment maker Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR.N) forecast a second-quarter profit below analyst expectations due to weak spending by the U.S. government and the financial services industry, sending its shares down more than 6 percent.

Federal spending on everything from defense to schools has been slashed due to automatic spending cuts that came into effect in March after Congress failed to find an alternative plan to reduce spending.

Juniper does not expect its government business to improve any time soon as deals get smaller and are delayed, CEO Kevin Johnson said on a conference call with analysts.

Rival F5 Networks Inc (FFIV.O) forecast second-quarter results earlier this month that were way below analysts' expectations, hurt partly by the sequester as well as by a slowdown in orders in North America.

"Juniper is facing a number of key issues including lack of compelling enterprise products, share loss in edge routing and a core routing market that is no longer growing," MKM Partners analyst Mike Genovese said.

"Some of their products have not been accepted by the market. Basically they're struggling in one-third of their business, which is enterprise," he said.

Juniper's shares, which have lost a fifth of their value since the company reported fourth-quarter results on January 24, fell to $16.25 in after-hours trading after closing at $17.36 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Genovese said he expected all telecom equipment stocks to fall on Wednesday following Juniper's results.

Juniper, whose competitors also include Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O), said it expects a second-quarter profit of 22-26 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $1.07-$1.11 billion.

Analysts had expected an adjusted profit of 27 cents per share and revenue of $1.11 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

MODEST Q1 BEAT

Juniper's first-quarter profit came in modestly ahead of market estimates on improved demand from telecom providers.

The company said it was seeing signs that spending by its telecom customers was improving and that its new routing products were being well-received by customers.

However, AT&T Inc (T.N), which accounts for about 10 percent of Juniper's sales, reported weaker-than-expected quarterly revenue on Tuesday and cut its spending forecast for 2014 and 2015.

Analysts have raised concerns that Juniper's routing business is weakening, hurt by mass availability of routers and intensifying competition from companies such as Alcatel Lucent SA ALUA.PA.

Mizuho Securities USA analyst Joanna Makris said the service provider business remained a big challenge and that she was not seeing a seasonal increase in spending.

The company's net profit rose to $91.0 million, or 18 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $16.3 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 24 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 21 cents per share.

Revenue rose 3 percent to $1.06 billion, in line with estimates.

(Additional reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)