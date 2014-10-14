Prudential's British fund arm not looking for acquisitions
LONDON Prudential said its UK fund management arm M&G does not need to make acquisitions to bolster its competitiveness, as the British insurance group reported record profits on Tuesday.
LONDON Just Retirement Group said on Tuesday it had completed its largest ever defined benefit pension de-risking deal and was confident of meeting its full-year sales targets.
The 75 million pounds ($120.44 million) deal was structured as a buy-in deal and contracted in September, it said in a statement, although it gave no further details as all the members of the scheme in question had yet to be informed.
A pension buy-in deal involves the pension scheme trustees ceding responsibility to pay the scheme members to an insurer and involves the scheme transferring a premium to the insurer, which in turn pay out income to the scheme members.
($1 = 0.6227 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Nishant Kumar)
LONDON Prudential said its UK fund management arm M&G does not need to make acquisitions to bolster its competitiveness, as the British insurance group reported record profits on Tuesday.
BRUSSELS Shareholders in listed European Union companies will have a greater say in setting executive pay under new rules adopted by EU lawmakers on Tuesday.
LONDON/PARIS An activist hedge fund has criticized plans by Walt Disney to take full control of debt-laden Paris theme park operator Euro Disney , according to a letter seen by Reuters.