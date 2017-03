WASHINGTON A U.S. Senate panel will consider the nomination of Loretta Lynch, President Barack Obama's pick for his next attorney general, at a two-day hearing beginning Jan. 28, Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley said in a statement.

The first day will include questions for Lynch and the second day will feature outside witnesses, Grassley said.

