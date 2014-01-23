Vast Beatles collection goes on auction in Paris
PARIS A vast collection of rare Beatles vinyl records, photos and other paraphernalia will go on auction in Paris on Saturday.
MIAMI Teen pop star Justin Bieber was released from a Miami area jail on Thursday hours after he was arrested on a drunken driving charge while caught drag racing on a main thoroughfare in a rented yellow Lamborghini, police said.
Bieber emerged from jail escorted by correctional officers and his personal entourage, before climbing on the roof of an SUV to wave to fans.
The 19-year-old Canadian singer initially resisted arrest, cursed at police officers and later told them he had consumed alcohol, pot and prescription drugs, police said. A judge set his bail at $2,500.
NEW YORK Pop star Selena Gomez said she canceled her world tour last year and went to therapy because she was depressed, anxious and "my self-esteem was shot."
NEW YORK Paul McCartney, who has waited decades to reclaim ownership of hundreds of the Beatles' songs, should wait a little longer rather than continue his U.S. lawsuit against Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, the defendant said.