Perrigo sells Tysabri royalty stream for up to $2.85 billion
Drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc said on Monday agreed to sell the royalty stream from its multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri to privately held Royalty Pharma for up to $2.85 billion.
LONDON British insurer Just Retirement is offering its shares at between 200 pence and 250p each in a planned London listing, two sources close to the deal said on Tuesday.
Private equity-backed Just Retirement, a provider of pensions to unhealthy retirees including heavy smokers, began taking orders for the offering on Tuesday and is expected to complete the sale in the week of November 11, the sources said.
Earlier this month Chief Executive Rodney Cook told Reuters at least 40 percent of the company, which is majority owned by European private equity firm Permira PERM.UL, would be offered to investors.
The sale will comprise an offer of new shares to raise around 300 million pounds ($483.9 million) for the company, while Permira and members of its management team will also be selling some of their stakes.
The price range gives the company an equity value of between 1 and 1.25 billion pounds, one of the sources said. ($1 = 0.6199 British pounds)
LONDON/FRANKFURT The London Stock Exchange has all but ended a planned merger with Deutsche Boerse to create Europe's biggest exchange, which had faced growing opposition since Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
NEW YORK OneWeb Ltd, a U.S. satellite venture backed by SoftBank Group Corp , and debt-laden satellite operator Intelsat SA plan to merge in a deal that could be announced as soon as late Monday, according to people briefed on the plans.