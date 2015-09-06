Peabody Energy emerges from bankruptcy protection
U.S. coal miner Peabody Energy Corp said it had emerged from Chapter 11 protection and was expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday under the ticker symbol BTU.
FRANKFURT Canada's Potash Corp of Saskatchewan (POT.TO) has hired a third investment bank as adviser in its effort to take over German fertilizer maker K+S (SDFGn.DE), a German newspaper reported on Sunday.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch will join Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank in advising the Canadians in the effort, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper said, without citing sources.
K+S has also taken on Rothschild as an adviser, alongside Goldman Sachs, the paper added, again without citing sources.
K+S rejected a 7.9 billion euro ($8.81 billion) offer from Potash but said it would consider any improved offer after its position was boosted by stronger than expected quarterly earnings.
Potash and K+S were not immediately available for comment. The banks all declined comment, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould in Frankfurt and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg)
BERLIN Former Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech has agreed to sell a major part of his stake in the firm that controls Europe's biggest carmaker, reducing his links with Volkswagen after more than two decades of undisputed rule.