FRANKFURT German prosecutors are seeking 325 million euros ($353 million) in damages from potash and salt miner K+S over suspected illegal waste water disposal, weekly magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported.

The prosecutors in the town of Meiningen, southeast of K+S's headquarters in the German city of Kassel, are accusing the company of having put undue pressure on regional authorities to obtain permission for waste water discharge, the magazine said, without specifying its sources.

A Meiningen state attorney who acts as spokesman for the prosecutors office declined to comment.

A judge at the court in Meiningen said it would take at least three months for it to decide whether the prosecutors' case will be accepted for trial. He declined to comment on any damages or fines sought.

K+S shares were down 2.1 percent to 19.86 euros by 1316 GMT.

A judge told Reuters last month that prosecutors had filed charges over suspected illegal waste disposal at K+S.

K+S has said previously it had approval from state mining authorities for the waste water disposal during the time in question and that K+S was fully cooperating with the investigators.

A spokesperson was not immediately reachable for comment on Wednesday.

