Turkey's competition board opens investigation into Google
ANKARA Turkey's Competition Board said on Monday it had opened an investigation to determine whether Google had violated the country's competition law.
FRANKFURT Activist shareholder Paul E. Singer, founder of Elliott Asset Management, has raised his stake in Kabel Deutschland to 10.9 percent as of September 6, the German cable company said in a statement on Monday.
Singer had raised his stake in Kabel Deutschland, which is in the process of being bought by Vodafone for $10 billion, to 5.1 percent last month, making him the company's largest shareholder.
Singer runs hedge fund Elliott Asset Management, which is known for its battle for control over U.S. oil firm Hess Corporation earlier this year.
Separately, Kabel Deutschland said Barclays' stake rose to just above 5 percent of voting rights from less than 3 percent, while Davidson Kempner's holding rose to 3.4 percent.
BEIJING The green energy car subsidiary of Chinese automaker Beijing Automotive Group [BEJINS.UL] plans an initial public offering in 2018, Chairman Xu Heyi said on Monday, adding that the unit should be profitable that year.
Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.