MUNICH German cable TV company Kabel Deutschland KD8Gn.DE (KDG) reported first-quarter core earnings and sales in line with estimates thanks to strong subscriber growth and confirmed its full-year targets.

Germany's largest cable operator, which went public in March 2010, said on Thursday adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were 193.4 million euros ($272.4 million), up 9.8 percent. Sales rose 5.8 percent to 412.1 million euros.

KDG offers analog and digital TV, broadband Internet and fixed-line phone services via cable and competes with Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) and Vodafone (VOD.L).

It confirmed its outlook for the current year, saying it aims to reach a core profit in a range of 790 million euros to 800 million euros in the year to March 2012.

It also still sees revenue growth of 6.25 percent to 6.75 percent.

KDG posted a net profit of 8.5 million euros compared with a net loss of 2.5 million euros a year earlier but missed analyst expectations of 16.5 million euros.

The Munich-based company said by the end of June its net debt stood at 2.80 billion euros, reduced by 61.5 million euros within 12 months.

KDG operates in 13 of Germany's 16 federal states and supplies its services to around 8.8 million connected households in Europe's biggest TV market.

Benefiting from demand for its Internet and phone packages, KDG stock has gained 54 percent in the past year.

