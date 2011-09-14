KABUL About six or seven rocket-propelled grenades landed inside the perimeter of the United States embassy in Kabul in the early hours of a marathon attack by Taliban insurgents, the U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan said on Wednesday.

Ambassador Ryan Crocker said in an interview transcript provided to journalists in the Afghan capital that the rockets were fired from far enough away that he did not consider them a serious attack on the embassy.

"We're still trying to count them up but I'd say roughly six, seven. But again, they were firing from at least 800 meters away and with an RPG that's harassment. That's not an attack," he said.

He also said he believed the Haqqani network, a Taliban-linked insurgent group, were behind the attack.

(Reporting by Emma Graham-Harrison, writing by Martin Petty)