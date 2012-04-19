Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
SEOUL Major shareholders of Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) (047810.KS) plan to pick advisors in April for sale of an at least 40 percent stake in the firm worth around 1.2 trillion won ($1.06 billion), the company's top shareholder said on Thursday.
"We expect to find a buyer this year," Chin Young-wook, chief executive of state-run Korea Finance Corp, told a press conference.
The sale plan follows the defense and aviation equipment maker's successful $522 million initial public offering last year.
The stake in KAI held by Korea Finance Corp is among a number of national assets that the administration of President Lee Myung-bak wants to privatize.
Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) and Samsung Techwin (012450.KS) also own 10 percent stakes in KAI.
Doosan Group also has a combined 10 percent that is held by its special purpose companies.
Chin added that any foreign investor wanting to buy a more than 10 percent stake in KAI would need to obtain government approval under defense industry-related laws. ($1 = 1137.2500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.