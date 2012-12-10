TEL AVIV Kamada (KMDA.TA) is looking at the possibility of making a share offer in the United States, the Israeli biopharmaceutical company said on Monday.

"As of the date of this notice no decision has been taken as to the basic conditions of a possible offering and there is no certainty it will take place," it said in a statement.

Glassia, Kamada's intravenous treatment for the lung-damaging genetic disorder alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), is marketed by Baxter International (BAX.N) in the United States. An inhaled version of the drug is in advanced clinical development.

Traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, Kamada has a market value of 1.03 billion shekels ($269 million). Its shares were down 2.9 percent at 34.83 shekels in early afternoon trading.

