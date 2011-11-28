TOKYO Japanese utility Kansai Electric Power Co said it has decided to build two solar power plants in Fukui prefecture in western Japan, with total capacity of 1 megawatt, by March 2015.

The plants, each with capacity of 500 kilowatts, are projected to generate a total 1 million kilowatt-hours of electricity a year, equivalent to reducing 300 tonnes annually of carbon dioxide emissions, the Osaka-based Kansai Electric said in a statement.

Japan is overhauling its energy policy after the Fukushima crisis shattered the public's confidence in atomic safety.

To accelerate the growth of renewable energy sources, the parliament in August approved bills requiring utilities to buy power output from such sources as solar, wind and biomass power plants at preset rates for up to 20 years starting next year.

