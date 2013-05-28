WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City again called for raising the discount rate on emergency Fed loans to banks but its call was ignored and the rate left steady at 0.75 percent.

Until April, the Boston Fed had been requesting a move in the opposite direction, but it gave up such demands for a rate cut.

The U.S. central bank continues its efforts to stimulate the economy through $85 billion per month in asset purchases aimed at stoking investment and consumption.

The discount rate was key during the financial crisis, when banks were consistently going to the Fed for cheap liquidity, but has become less so as the economy recovers.

The stance of the Kansas City Fed echoes the views of its hawkish president Esther George, who dissented for the second straight Fed policy meeting in March against the majority's decision to keep buying bonds at a $85 billion monthly pace.

George argued that this aggressive action, combined with a pledge to hold interest rates near zero until unemployment hits 6.5 percent, provided inflation remains under 2.5 percent, could fan future asset bubbles while undermining price stability.

The discount rate is the price banks pay for borrowing at the Fed's discount window if they are unable or unwilling to raise funds in the interbank market.

