CHICAGO Kansas City Southern (KSU.N) on Friday reported a lower quarterly net profit that missed Wall Street estimates by a wide margin as a historic drop in the Mexican peso after the election of President-elect Donald Trump affected the regional U.S. railroad's operations in Mexico.

Just hours before Trump was due to take office in Washington, Kansas City Southern alluded to his criticism of mostly U.S. companies that manufacture goods in Mexico for shipment to the United States - he has singled out automakers for particular criticism, threatening tariffs or a "border tax" on the vehicles they make.

In a conference call with analysts, Chief Executive Patrick Ottensmeyer noted the "political and economic uncertainty" that surrounds the incoming Trump administration and noted that the company was posting results on the day of his inauguration.

"Obviously the political and economic uncertainty is probably first and foremost on most of our minds, and the irony of us reporting earnings on the inauguration day of the 45th President is not entirely lost on us," Ottensmeyer said.

He told analysts that "there are still many questions" about the future of U.S.-Mexican trade relations.

"While we've gotten some indication of the direction of the new administration through the nomination of most of the key trade policy makers, we still don't have definitive answers to several of those questions," Ottensmeyer said.

Trump's trade team is taking shape, but said the railroad was still awaiting "definitive answers" on how the new president will proceed.

Trump has threatened to roll back the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), though it is unclear how that would be done.

One of Kansas City Southern's selling points to investors has been its extensive network in Mexico. When Ford Motor Co (F.N) announced earlier this month that it was abandoning plans for a plant there and would invest in Michigan instead, the railroad's shares fell 4 percent.

Company executives said Ford's announcement was "disappointing," but added they had seen no indication from other automakers that they would follow suit.

Kansas City Southern said 60 percent of its cross-border business with Mexico is southbound - consisting of car parts, industrial materials, grains and consumer goods. A smaller portion, 40 percent, comes north from Mexico and is mostly consumer goods and finished vehicles.

The Kansas City-based company reported fourth-quarter net income of $120.1 million or $1.12 per share, down from $133.4 million or $1.23 per share a year earlier. Analysts had expected earnings per share of $1.17.

Just over a month ago, analysts had estimated that the railroad would post earnings of $1.22 per share. Kansas City Southern said its earnings would have been 3 percent higher without the impact of the peso.

The railroad's revenue was flat at $598.5 million.

In early Friday trading, company shares were up 3.6 percent at $87.50.

(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)