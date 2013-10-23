U.S. musician Kanye West (L) and companion Kim Kardashian arrive at the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Rapper Kanye West popped the question to his reality star girlfriend Kim Kardashian at San Francisco's Major League Baseball stadium he rented for her 33rd birthday.

Grammy-winning West, 36, proposed to the star of the TV reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" at AT&T Park, home of baseball's San Francisco Giants, and presented her with a diamond ring on Monday evening.

Kardashian posted a photograph on the Instagram photo-sharing website of her hand with a large ring on her finger as the words "Pleeease Marry Meee!!!" flashed on the ballpark's video board in the background.

"Yes!!!" she said in a message on the website.

The reality star's publicist, Ina Treciokas, confirmed that the couple is engaged.

West and Kardashian started dating in April 2012 and have a daughter, North West, who was born in June.

It will be the third marriage for Kardashian and the first for West.

Kardashian wed her second husband, NBA basketball player Kris Humphries, in an elaborate ceremony filmed for the reality TV show, but the union lasted only 72 days. Her first marriage to music producer Damon Thomas also ended in divorce.

(Reporting by Patricia Reaney in New York; Editing by Eric Kelsey, Xavier Briand and Eric Beech)