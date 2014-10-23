A woman walks past a warehouse of the German department store chain Karstadt in Duesseldorf September 8, 2014. REUTERS/ Ina Fassbender

DUSSELDORF Germany Ailing German department stores group Karstadt is aiming to close six facilities, including two stores, sources said on Thursday, as the loss-making chain struggles to cut costs.

Management representatives are pushing for the closures at a meeting of the company's supervisory board, two people familiar with the situation told Reuters, declining to be identified because the matter is confidential.

Karstadt's plans for so-called K-Town young fashion shops could also be axed, the sources added.

A Karstadt spokesman declined to comment, referring to a pending statement by the company.

Privately-held Karstadt is a familiar sight in German cities and is the owner of the KaDeWe luxury department store in Berlin. It has seen its sales fall, while rival chain Kaufhof [KAUF.UL] gained market share.

In August the chain changed hands for a second time in four years, with Austrian investor Rene Benko set to restructure the loss-making chain after paying a token 1 euro.

There has long been speculation that Karstadt and Kaufhof, each running around 100 stores, could merge, though retail group Metro (MEOG.DE), which owns Kaufhof, has always rejected such a move.

