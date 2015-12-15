Private funeral held for singer George Michael in London
LONDON Best-selling British superstar singer George Michael was buried in London on Wednesday in a private funeral some three months after his death on Christmas Day, his publicist said.
Britain’s Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to London’s Anna Freud Centre Family School, which helps young people experiencing mental health problems, on Tuesday for a Christmas party.
During the visit, Kate joined in a Christmas tree collage making workshop before watching a musical performance.
Mother-daughter-mother actresses Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, who died in December just a day apart, were remembered by fans and friends on Saturday at a public memorial service in the Hollywood Hills, where they were laid to rest side-by-side in January.