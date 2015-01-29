A model presents a creation from the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Kate Spade & Co (KATE.N) estimated that its full-year sales jumped 40 percent as same-store sales rose due to higher demand for its Kate Spade New York-branded luxury handbags and accessories.

Shares of Kate Spade, which also announced a new joint venture partner for China, rose as much as 12 percent in early trading.

Kate Spade has been increasing focus on China as it battles intense competition in North America, its biggest market, from Coach Inc (COH.N) and Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS.N).

Kate Spade said on Thursday it would buy out partner E-Land Fashion China Holdings Ltd's 60 percent stake in their Chinese joint venture, Kate Spade China, for $36 million.

Walton Brown, a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based retailer Lane Crawford Joyce Group, would be Kate Spade's new partner for the Greater China region. Walton Brown will invest $21 million in Kate Spade China for a 50 percent stake.

Kate Spade said it expected to take a charge of about $5 million related to the transactions.

The company also said its lower-margin brand, Kate Spade Saturday, would become a part of the Kate Spade New York brand. It plans to shut 16 company-owned and three partnered Kate Spade Saturday stores in the first half of 2015.

Kate Spade estimated sales of $1.13 billion-$1.14 billion for the year ended Jan. 3. Analysts on average were expecting $1.10 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The handbag maker forecast sales of $1.20 billion-$1.28 billion for 2015.

Kate Spade's shares were up 10.3 percent at $32.78 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)