Kate Spade & Co's (KATE.N) comparable store sales increased at their fastest pace in five quarters, smashing Wall Street estimates, as demand surged for its quirky handbags and accessories in North America.

Kate Spade, which has changed its name twice since 2012 to reinvent itself, has reduced the number of brands it owns and expanded into products such as furniture and children's clothing to become a more lifestyle-focused company.

But its handbags, including those inspired by cartoon character Minnie Mouse and stylized around pineapples and limes, are still the biggest draw.

The company is focusing on expanding its higher-end kate spade new york brand and investing in its online business.

Same-store sales, including online sales, rose 19 percent, beating the average analyst estimate of 13.1 percent growth, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

The company's shares, which have risen 41 percent this year, were little changed in early trading on Wednesday.

The strong results highlight Kate Spade's popularity in a handbag market that has been slow to recover after sales slumped in 2014, hurting bigger rivals Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS.N) and Coach Inc (COH.N).

"Kate Spade's energetic diversification has paid dividends ... allowing a clarity and uniqueness that is lacking in other lifestyle brands like Coach and Michael Kors," said Hakon Helgensen, a retail analyst at research firm Conlumino.

Kate Spade's sales in North America, its biggest market, rose 17 percent in the quarter ended April 2, picking up from the 14.9 percent rise in the previous quarter.

Total sales rose 7.5 percent to $274.4 million. Analysts had expected sales of $271.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Kate Spade reported net profit of $11.6 million, or 9 cents per share, compared with a loss of $55.2 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company said it continues to expect sales of $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion and earnings of 70-80 cents per share for 2016.

Excluding items, the company earned 5 cents per share, in line with estimates.

(This story has been refiled to correct to "earnings of 70-80 cents per share" from "earnings of 70-80 profit" in paragraph 12)

(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)