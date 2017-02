Hurricane Katia, a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale, is expected to produce large waves and gusty winds on Bermuda, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest report on Tuesday.

At 8:00 p.m. AST (0000 GMT), Katia was located about 335 miles south-southwest of Bermuda packing maximum winds of 105 miles per hour (165 kmph), the NHC said.

"Little change in strength is forecast though Wednesday but gradual weakening could begin by Thursday," the Miami-based hurricane center said.

