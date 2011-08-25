LONDON Kazakh miner Kazakhmys (KAZ.L) posted a 20 percent rise in first-half underlying profit, boosted by stronger copper prices, and announced a surprise share buyback in London worth up to $250 million.

Its board has also approved a $1.8 billion development of a major copper growth project, equivalent to a third of the miner's current output, at Bozshakol in northern Kazakhstan.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose to $1.61 billion, from $1.34 billion, with its 26-percent stake in fellow FTSE-100 miner ENRC ENRC.L contributing $543 million.

ENRC's image has been battered by the purchase of a Congolese asset expropriated from rival First Quantum (FM.TO) last year and a damaging boardroom spat. It is carrying out a review of its governance, including the board's size and composition.

"Of course we are concerned about the problems of corporate governance in ENRC," Oleg Novachuk, chief executive of Kazakhmys, told journalists.

He said Kazakhmys' chairman had offered assistance to ENRC, when Richard Sykes was a senior independent director, but that this was refused.

"We should wait until the corporate governance review comes out and then we will see what we can do," Novachuk said.

"I think we will still keep that stake. Currently it is probably too early or too untimely to think about what we will do with the ENRC stake because of the share price performance."

Shares in ENRC have slumped about 40 percent this year, valuing Kazakhmys' stake at about $2.1 billion.

"The main catalyst to releasing value in Kazakhmys shares would be a resolution over the governance concerns within ENRC," said Canaccord Genuity analyst Peter Mallin-Jones.

The London-listed shares in Kazakhmys have fallen 38 percent this year, prompting the company to undertake a share buyback plan.

"The current share price does not appropriately reflect the fundamental value of Kazakhmys and significantly undervalues the company and its growth prospects," it said.

Kazakhmys' shares were up 6.2 percent at 0850 GMT, outperforming a 1.6 percent higher British mining index.

BOZSHAKOL

Its Bozshakol project, the largest single mine development in Kazakhstan, will move to full development slightly ahead of schedule with the first copper expected to be produced in 2015.

Bozshakol will have a production life of over 40 years, with average output of 75,000 tonnes of copper in concentrate a year, although annual output will average 100,000 tonnes for the first 14 years.

The three-year development phase will start by the end of 2011, slightly ahead of schedule, and is fully funded.

Novachuk said it started to secure equipment for the project 18 months ago and that most long-lead items will be on site by 2013. Delays in the delivery of key equipment is an escalating problem within the mining sector.

Kazakhmys, the world's 10th-largest copper miner, said demand for all its products remains positive and that all annual copper sales contracts are in place for 2011. It does not hedge its output, but said there is some hedging on currencies.

