LONDON Kazakhstan's Alliance Bank ALLBy.LU, majority owned by the country's sovereign wealth fund, is close to completing a $1.2 billion debt restructuring and a merger with two other banks, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Timur Issatayev, who has been meeting creditors in London and New York, told Reuters he was confident of getting the go-ahead at creditor and shareholder meetings due in coming weeks.

The proposals, put forward in August, are seen halving the nominal value of existing bond holdings to $300 million.

Bondholders have been angered by the restructuring plan, Alliance's second in four years, but the bank says the step is key to restoring profitability.

"The meetings went very well, I believe we received the full green light for restructuring ... we are confident this will be approved," Issatayev said, estimating the recovery rate for all classes of creditors at 55.1 percent.

Alliance's dollar bonds due 2017 and 2020 are trading around 50-55 cents in the dollar, Thomson Reuters data shows KZ049575556= KZ049575645=

Creditors and shareholders must now hold meetings and vote on the restructuring proposals, as well as on Alliance's plan to merge with two other Kazakh banks Temir Bank and ForteBank which are controlled by Kazakh billionaire Bolat Utemuratov.

The bank is currently 51 percent owned by wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna but following the merger, Samruk's stake in the unified bank will fall to less than 1 percent, Issatayev said.

He said the merger is expected to be complete by year-end in terms of legal formalities to create a new unified bank.

Kazakhstan's banking sector came under severe pressure following the 2008 financial crisis, leading to the default of many large banks and it is still not entirely trouble-free because of a very high bad loan ratio.

Issatayev blamed this on regulatory issues, noting it had until recently been difficult to write off non-performing loans (NPLs) in Kazakhstan. But an easing of these rules has helped NPLs at Alliance to fall to 37 percent, from 62 percent in March.

Meanwhile the falling price of oil, Kazakhstan's main export, will heap more pressure on banks and the economy, with analysts predicting the country will devalue its currency again, following a nearly 20 percent devaluation earlier this year.

"As a bank we feel the devaluation pressure rising," Issatayev said. "For Alliance, the best tactic to deal with these pressures is to complete the restructuring as soon as possible, then we will have fresh capital and more instruments available to deal with the situation."

