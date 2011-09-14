BRUSSELS/LONDON Belgium's KBC (KBC.BR) has a tough task selling over 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion) of assets in the current bear market, but could be spurred on by the prospect of repaying state aid at a discount this year.

The banking and insurance group has committed to divesting a series of businesses in return for 7 billion euros of state aid it received from Belgium and the Dutch-speaking region of Flanders at the height of the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

The remaining big ticket items are Poland's Kredyt Bank BKRE.WA and insurer Warta, as well as private bank KBL European Private Bankers, originally sold to India's Hinduja until Luxembourg regulators said 'no'.

KBC issued 3.5 billion euros of securities to the Belgian state and the same amount to the Flemish region, paying each annual interest of 8.5 percent with the option of buying them back at 150 percent of the issue price.

However, it is also entitled to convert the securities of the federal government into shares from December 2011, at which point the state could ask for cash instead, and get a more modest 115 percent of the amount it gave.

That 115 percent rate would rise by 5 percent per year.

This would mean KBC initially paying the state 4.025 billion euros, rather than 5.25 billion euros under the plain buyback.

That discount, along with an end to paying the hefty annual coupon, provides KBC with a clear incentive to sell sooner rather than later.

Belgian business daily De Tijd said last week that KBC planned to negotiate repayment at this lower rate and had hired investment bank Rothschild to advise it.

KBC said it was not currently talking with either the federal or the regional government.

Based on Kredyt Bank's share price of some 12 zlotys, KBC would get 600 million euros for its 80 percent stake.

The country's banking market is highly fragmented, with a large number of foreign banks already involved -- including Commerzbank (CBKG.DE), Raiffeisen (RBIV.VI), Santander (SAN.MC) and UniCredit (CRDI.MI).

BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) and Sberbank SBER03.MM, have been mooted by analysts and bankers as possible new entrants.

Santander has jumped the queue in the auction process and is directly talking to KBC about acquiring Kredyt Bank, a recent newspaper report said.

But two investment bankers working in the sector said such a move would surprise them.

"It could be a healthy auction so why would you have an exclusive (discussion) with Santander, who is probably one of their toughest negotiators in there," one of the bankers said.

Analysts estimate that Warta would fetch between 300 million and 500 million euros, and the insurer is expected to draw a large group of international bidders eager to enter the Polish market to compensate for sluggish growth at home.

Vienna Insurance Group (VIGR.VI) has already said it would be interested in the property insurance assets of Warta, although it appears initially that KBC plans to sell Warta as a whole.

KBC has also relaunched the sale of its Luxembourg unit, KBL, which it had initially agreed to sell to India's Hinduja for 1.35 billion euros, although it will almost certainly have to settle for less.

Five or six bidders had lined up for the sale, including banks and private equity houses, according to sources familiar with the situation. Binding bids could be due later this month.

The key concern for KBC is price. Kredyt Bank shares are some 35 percent lower than when KBC announced its revised divestment plan in mid-July.

The STOXX Europe 600 European banking index .SX7P is down 28 percent and the equivalent insurance index .SXIP is 26 percent lower.

Albert Ploegh, banking analyst at ING, said KBC would not be forced into a fire sale.

"All institutions going through restructuring are dependent on divestments. In current market turmoil you end up in a group of banks that looks light on capital," he said.

"The only silver lining is it's an issue of capital. You can sweat it out. On the liquidity side they (KBC) look pretty healthy." he said.

