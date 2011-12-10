Nokia offers to buy Comptel for $370 million
HELSINKI Finnish telecoms network equipment maker Nokia said on Thursday it is seeking to buy company Comptel for about 347 million euros ($370 million) to expand its software services business.
BRUSSELS Spain's Santander (SAN.MC) has made a new bid for KBC's (KBC.BR) 80 percent stake in Poland's Kredyt Bank BKRE.WA, Belgian newspaper De Tijd said in an article published on Saturday, citing unnamed investment bankers.
An earlier bid by Santander was rejected on price, a Polish newspaper said in November.
The sale may happen in the coming weeks, the paper said.
A spokesman for Belgium-based KBC said the bank did not comment on the sale process, and Santander also declined to comment.
In October, sources told Reuters that Santander was planning to join forces with private equity firm Apax to buy KBC's stake in Kredyt Bank, worth about $1 billion.
In July, KBC said it would scrap the stalled flotations of its Czech and Hungarian subsidiaries, and would instead sell its businesses in Poland in order to repay state aid.
KBC received 7 billion euros ($9.4 billion) in state aid to help it through the global financial crisis.
($1 = 0.7482 euros)
SINGAPORE Singapore Telecommunications Ltd confirmed on Thursday it has appointed DBS Group Holdings Ltd, Morgan Stanley and UBS Group AG to handle the planned initial public offering (IPO) of its broadband subsidiary NetLink Trust.
LONDON British insurer Aviva on Thursday announced the sale of a 50 percent stake in its life insurance joint venture Antarius 1 to a unit of French bank Societe Generale for about 425 million pounds ($531.42 million).