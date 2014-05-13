HOUSTON Engineering and construction company KBR Inc (KBR.N) said on Tuesday it was indefinitely delaying the posting of its first-quarter results because it is in the process of restating its earnings for the year ended December 31, 2013.

KBR also said the Securities and Exchange Commission had opened an investigation into the company, and that its first-quarter revenues will be lower than in the same quarter a year ago.

KBR, a top government contractor that was once a unit of Halliburton Inc (HAL.N), has said its agreements with lenders will not be affected.

