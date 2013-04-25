Engineering company KBR Inc (KBR.N) on Thursday reported a smaller-than-expected decline in quarterly earnings and improved profit margins as it worked hard at turning around some of its "problem projects."

In January, the company had cut estimates for 2012 earnings because of higher-than-expected charges, including for two projects in Indonesia and because of labor cost escalations on U.S. construction work.

KBR reported a first-quarter profit of $88 million, or 59 cents per share, down from $91 million, or 61 cents per share, a year before. Analysts had expected 47 cents per share, according to the average estimate on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 7 percent to $1.86 billion. The company's backlog of projects declined in the quarter to $14.2 billion from $14.9 billion three months before.

Shares of KBR rose more than 1 percent in after-hours trading to $29.50, after a similar gain during regular trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

