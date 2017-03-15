European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT.O) has made a bid to buy rival trading firm KCG Holdings Inc (KCG.N) that could help Virtu bolster its businesses that have softened under reduced market volatility.
New York-based Virtu has proposed to acquire all the outstanding shares of KCG's common stock for $18.50-$20.00 per share in cash, valuing the company at as much as $1.33 billion.
Shares of KCG were up 27 percent in extended trading after closing at $13.73 on Wednesday. Virtu's shares were little changed.
KCG's board of directors, along with its financial and legal advisers, is reviewing the proposal, the company said.
The Wall Street Journal earlier in the day reported about the proposed deal. (on.wsj.com/2noyMHl)
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.