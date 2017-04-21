Dallas Cowboys Chief Operating Officer Stephen Jones talks about what his family has done to try to maximize the value of the team and increase its connection with fans. He also discusses his father Jerry’s leadership and the role of the NFL in positioning the team and the league for success.
Plus, why Seattle could soon land an NHL or NBA team and why Canadian viewership is rising during this year’s NHL playoffs.
