Phoenix International Raceway President Bryan Sperber discusses the moves the sport is making to draw younger fans. He also talks about the nearly $200 million dollars parent company International Speedway Corporation is spending to enhance the experience for fans at the Arizona facility. Plus, how UK and U.S. sports leagues are following each other’s lead when it comes to sponsorship deals.
