Former San Diego Chargers Kicker Rolf Benirschke fought back from a life-threatening illness to become an inspiration and an entrepreneur in San Diego. Now he’s talking about his journey and how his adopted hometown will deal with losing its NFL franchise. Plus, our prediction about Alibaba spending sports comes true, and a discussion of how President Trump’s election could reshape a potential North America bid for the World Cup.
The views expressed in this article are not those of Reuters News.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles