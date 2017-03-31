Reebok President Matt O'Toole talks about how the shoe company tries to develop marketing that is emotionally engaging in an effort to sell more personalized and customized products. He also addresses its approach to the competition and why Reebok is moving its headquarters to Boston from the suburbs. Plus, why the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas won’t end up costing Nevada taxpayers much and why NHL players may not participate in the next winter Olympics.
The views expressed in this article are not those of Reuters News.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles