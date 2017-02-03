How much cash does Houston stand to rake in as Sunday's Super Bowl host city? Rick and Dan crunch the numbers in this week's podcast and discuss the major hurdles the Raiders now face in their bid to move to Vegas. And Rick talks to former Notre Dame quarterback Patrick Steenberge, the founder of Global Football, who's made it his life's mission to bring the game to other countries.
The views expressed in this article are not those of Reuters News.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles