Kellogg Co (K.N) cut too many jobs in recent years, which has led to problems -- including food safety issues -- that it must now spend heavily to fix, the company said on Thursday, sending its shares down nearly 7 percent.

The world's largest cereal maker, with brands including Corn Flakes and Rice Krispies, said it is spending an additional $70 million in the second half of 2011 to improve its manufacturing.

As a result of that investment, and the impact of reinstating a companywide bonus program, Kellogg reported a weaker-than-expected third-quarter profit and cut its 2011 earnings outlook.

It also said 2012 earnings would be below its long-term forecasts.

John Bryant, who has been Kellogg's chief executive officer for less than a year, said the company "cut deeper than it should have" and is now reversing course to add people back into factories. He said the company is also improving employee training and interaction with suppliers.

"We're making the investments we need to make to ensure that our supply chain is performing at the level we need it to perform at in the future," said Bryant, who was chief operating officer when many of the cuts were made.

"We'd all rather do that without having to spend $70 million," he told Reuters, "and that $70 million was a surprise to (Wall Street); but I think it was absolutely the right thing to do."

On a conference call with analysts, Bryant was held to task for letting the situation occur and for not noticing it sooner.

"It seems like the more rocks that are turned over, there's more ugly stuff underneath. And it's amazing that a company like Kellogg, with its reputation, is actually going through this," said Deutsche Bank analyst Eric Katzman on the call.

He added: "Why is it happening? And how come you didn't recognize this, let's say, nine, 10 months ago, when you've been around?"

In June, U.S. regulators found listeria at a Kellogg plant in Georgia that produced Keebler and Famous Amos cookies, and warned the company about "significant violations" of good manufacturing practice regulations.

That incident followed a massive recall of millions of boxes of cereal in 2010 due to an unusual smell, and a recall of some Keebler cookies and Special K protein bars in 2009.

Credit Suisse analyst Robert Moskow said the fact that the stock wasn't down even further indicates that the market is willing to look past these issues. But he recommended caution on the shares, since it is "unclear how long it will take for these investments to get Kellogg's operation effectiveness back to normal, much less leapfrog to 'best in class.'"

When asked when the company and investors would be able to see the benefits of the investments, Bryant stressed that they were for the long-term. He said this is "not a short-term fix" or "a one- or two-quarter issue."

Kellogg's net income was $290 million, or 80 cents per share, in the third quarter, down from $338 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 5 percent to $3.31 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 89 cents per share on sales of $3.41 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Kellogg expects full-year earnings per share of $3.27 to $3.33, excluding currency fluctuations, or $3.35 to $3.41, including an estimated 8-cent-per-share benefit from foreign exchange. That is lower than the forecast implied by its prior target and analysts' estimate of $3.48 per share.

The company stood by its net sales growth target of 4 percent to 5 percent.

For 2012, Kellogg expects net sales growth of 4 percent to 5 percent, which is above its long-term annual targets, as it expects benefits from new products and price increases.

Its profit growth should be below its long-term targets, however, due to continued investments. It said currency-neutral earnings per share should rise 2 percent to 4 percent next year, including a lift from share repurchases, increased marketing and other factors.

Kellogg shares were down 7.6 percent at $49.96 in afternoon New York Stock Exchange trading, after falling to $49.52, their lowest level this year.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York, Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Lisa Von Ahn)