NEW YORK Greg Kelly, son of New York City Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly, is under investigation, his lawyer said on Thursday following media reports that a Manhattan woman accused him of rape.

A woman around the age of 30 made the complaint against Kelly, a local television news host, on Tuesday night at a Manhattan police station, according to New York media reports. She said the incident occurred more than three months earlier.

To avoid possible conflicts of interest that might arise in a police investigation of the commissioner's son, the case was handed over to Cyrus Vance, Jr., the Manhattan District Attorney.

The New York Police Department did not immediately respond to queries about the case. A spokeswoman for the district attorney declined to comment on the case.

Andrew Lankler, Greg Kelly's lawyer, said his client was innocent.

"Mr. Kelly is aware that the New York County District Attorney's office is conducting an investigation," Lankler said in a statement to the media.

"Mr. Kelly strenuously denies any wrongdoing of any kind, and is cooperating fully with the district attorney's investigation. We know the district attorney's investigation will prove Mr. Kelly's innocence."

The woman told police that she met Kelly on the street and had drinks with him in Manhattan on October 8, according to media reports. They then went to her office at a nearby law firm where she says he raped her, the media reports said, quoting unnamed law enforcement officials.

Her statements to police could not be independently confirmed by Reuters.

Kelly did not appear in his usual role as co-host of "Good Day New York" on the Fox station WNYW on Thursday morning. A spokeswoman for Fox Television Stations referred queries to Kelly's lawyer.

It's been a rough week for Commissioner Kelly, who came under fire on Wednesday from U.S. Muslim civil rights groups demanding his resignation over an offensive video shown to police officers.

The commissioner said he regretted cooperating with the makers of "The Third Jihad: Radical Islam's Vision for America," which shows footage of suicide bombers and says the "true agenda of much of Muslim leadership in America" is to "infiltrate and dominate America."

