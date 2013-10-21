Pregnant Beyonce pulls out of Coachella music festival
LOS ANGELES Pregnant singer Beyonce on Thursday pulled out of performing at California's Coachella music festival in April, citing doctor's orders.
Pop singer Kelly Clarkson, the first contestant to win the Fox singing competition "American Idol," married talent manager Brandon Blackstock in a ceremony over the weekend in Tennessee, the singer said on Monday.
The 31-year-old Grammy winner announced the news and posted a picture in a Twitter message.
"I'm officially Mrs. Blackstock :) We got married yesterday at Blackberry Farms in TN, the most beautiful place ever," Clarkson tweeted.
The Texas-born singer is shown wearing a long-sleeved, lace gown by British designer Alice Temperley in the photo, and standing with her husband in front of a covered bridge.
Clarkson and Blackstock, who have been dating since early 2012, announced their engagement late last year. Blackstock is the stepson of country singer Reba McEntire.
Clarkson won "American Idol" in 2002, the show's first year. She is one of the most successful winners of the show with songs such as "My Life Would Suck Without You" and "Since U Been Gone," and has won three Grammy awards, including best pop album for "Stronger."
LONDON Late music icon David Bowie was the big winner at the BRITs in London on Wednesday, taking the British male solo artist and album of the year prizes at the UK's top music awards.
Comedian Arsenio Hall has dropped a lawsuit against Sinead O'Connor after the Irish singer apologized for claiming he had long provided the late pop star Prince with narcotics, his publicist said on Thursday.