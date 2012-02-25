NEW YORK Robert F. Kennedy's son is facing misdemeanor charges stemming from a confrontation with two nurses that occurred as he was trying to carry his 2-day-old baby out of the maternity ward at a suburban New York hospital, according to a local TV report.

Douglas Kennedy, 44, has been charged with harassment and endangering the welfare of a child following the January 7 incident at the Northern Westchester Hospital, according to WNBC-TV.

The clash occurred when nurses attempted to stop Kennedy from taking his newborn son out of maternity ward, saying he wasn't allowed to do so, according to the TV station, which cited a Mount Kisco, N.Y. police report.

An argument broke out and Kennedy eventually turned violent, twisting the arm of one nurse and kicking another in the pelvic area, WNBC-TV said.

Kennedy, a reporter for Fox News and the 10th child of Robert F. and Ethel Kennedy, disputed the accusations in a statement to the TV station.

A spokesman for the hospital confirmed that an incident occurred on January 7 on the maternity ward but declined to provide any details because of patient confidentiality.

Neither the Mount Kisco police nor an attorney for Kennedy could be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Paul Thomasch)