Kenny Chesney performs ''Pirate Flag'' at the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES Country singer Kenny Chesney landed his seventh No. 1 album on the weekly Billboard 200 album chart on Wednesday with his latest record "Life on a Rock."

The album sold 153,000 copies in its first week, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan, giving Chesney the second-most No. 1 country albums, behind Garth Brooks.

Last week's chart-topper, Michael Buble's "To Be Loved" slipped to No. 2, while Justin Timberlake's "The 20/20 Experience" held steady at No. 3 for the fourth consecutive week.

Only one other new album debuted in the top 10 this week, country group Randy Rogers Band at No. 9 with "Trouble."

Seattle rapper-producer duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis topped Billboard's Digital Songs chart, which measures downloads of single tracks, for the second consecutive week with "Can't Hold Us," featuring Ray Dalton.

Their debut album "The Heist" also climbed back into the top 10 on Billboard 200, from No. 11 to No. 5.

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; editing by Eric Kelsey and Cynthia Osterman)