Burger King and Tim Hortons owner to buy Popeyes for $1.8 billion
Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.
Medical device maker Kensey Nash Corp KNSY.O said it entered into a settlement agreement with St. Jude Medical Inc STJ.N, resolving a royalty-related dispute on its vascular closure device.
Kensey will receive $39 million from St. Jude, payable in 12 quarterly payments starting March 31, Kensey said in a statement on Friday.
For 2012, the company also forecast earnings per share of $1.51 to $1.55, on revenue of $87.9 million to $89.1 million.
In March 1999, St. Jude acquired the license for Angio-Seal, which was originally developed by Kensey.
The device helps to quickly seal femoral artery punctures following catheterization procedures, allowing for early hospital discharge.
Shares of Kensey closed at $24.59 on Friday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
Oil company Saudi Aramco [IPO-ARMO.SE] has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters for its planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has taken a stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and sees the drugmaker as a possible takeover target, according to a report published on Tuesday that sent the company's shares from a loss to more than 2 percent higher.