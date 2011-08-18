Aug 18 - Medical device maker Kensey Nash Corp KNSY.O posted an adjusted fourth-quarter profit that came above analysts' estimates and raised its 2012 forecast, on higher sales from the Norian acquisition and new orders from heart device maker St Jude Medical Inc STJ.N.

For the full year, the company now expects to earn $1.88- $1.91, excluding items, on revenue of about $92 million.

It had previously forecast earnings of $1.85-$1.90 on revenue of $90 million.

Analysts on average were expecting full-year earnings of $1.86 a share on revenue of $86.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the fourth-quarter, the company earned 36 cents a share, compared with analyst estimates of 34 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue was $18.7 million, below analysts' estimates of $19.0 mln.

In May, the company had bought Norian, a unit of Switzerland-based Synthes Inc SYST.VX. The unit manufactures orthobiosurgery products distributed globally by Synthes.

The company's shares closed at $27.82 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)