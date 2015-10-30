A Kentucky fugitive suspected of shooting a police officer during a traffic stop was killed by law enforcement officials early on Friday, state police said.

Floyd Ray Cook, 62, was accused of attempted first-degree murder after allegedly wounding a police officer on Saturday in rural Tennessee and later shooting at a Kentucky trooper across the border, Kentucky State Police said.

Cook, who had been on the run for days, was killed in an exchange of gunfire with officers south of Burkesville, Kentucky, police said.

According to a statement, gunshots were reported shortly after midnight, and authorities found Cook while searching an embankment near a residence located north of the Tennessee border between Nashville, Tennessee and Lexington, Kentucky.

Cook, who had a handgun, was wounded and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No officers were injured.

Cook was wanted in Kentucky on a methamphetamine-related drug charge and has a string of convictions dating back decades, according to a Putnam County Sheriff's spokeswoman.

Officials accused him of shooting an officer wearing a bullet-resistant vest during last week's traffic stop in Algood, Tennessee.

He then fled across the state border and was spotted near Burkesville, according to Kentucky State Police spokesman Billy Gregory. Cook evaded a traffic stop, wrecked his vehicle, exchanged fire with the Kentucky trooper and ran away, he said.

The shooting closed Cumberland County schools for several days.

