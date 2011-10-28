Two workers at a surface coal mine in Centertown, Kentucky died on Friday when a portion of the mine face collapsed on their truck.

Charles Shields, director of the Ohio County Emergency Management Agency, said rescue workers had recovered the men's bodies and that federal safety officials were opening an accident investigation.

The two men were employed by a blasting crew and were driving a truck near the so-called "high wall" of the coal mine early on Friday when a rock fell and trapped them in the vehicle, Shields said.

The identities of the victims were not immediately available.

(Writing by James B. Kelleher; Editing by Greg McCune)