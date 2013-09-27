NAIROBI Kenya plans to issue its debut Eurobond worth up to $2 billion during the financial year that ends in June and it does not expect a significant effect on economic growth from the weekend mall attack that left dozens dead, its finance minister said.

Henry Rotich said in a statement that the east African nation's economic growth objective for 2013 remained at 5.5-6 percent, adding that tourism was stable and it would not suffer "long lasting effects" from the attack.

