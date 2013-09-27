Zimbabwe to pay bonuses after civil servants sit-in protest
HARARE Zimbabwe's government on Monday agreed to pay outstanding cash bonuses, bringing an end to a brief sit-in protest by public workers, union leaders and a government minister said.
NAIROBI Kenya plans to issue its debut Eurobond worth up to $2 billion during the financial year that ends in June and it does not expect a significant effect on economic growth from the weekend mall attack that left dozens dead, its finance minister said.
Henry Rotich said in a statement that the east African nation's economic growth objective for 2013 remained at 5.5-6 percent, adding that tourism was stable and it would not suffer "long lasting effects" from the attack.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Writing by Edmund Blair)
HARARE Zimbabwe's government on Monday agreed to pay outstanding cash bonuses, bringing an end to a brief sit-in protest by public workers, union leaders and a government minister said.
NAIROBI A British man was shot dead in northern Kenya on Sunday at a private ranch in the Laikipia area, two of the man's neighbours said, and a legislator warned that local politicians were stoking violence as elections approach.
HARARE Zimbabwean junior doctors on Sunday called off a three-week strike saying the government had partially met their demands, a day before a one-day walk out by other public sector workers.