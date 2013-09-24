Britain urges Kenya to restore order after rancher killed
NAIROBI Britain on Monday urged Kenya to restore law and order in the north of the country after a British rancher was shot dead there.
NAIROBI President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Tuesday that Kenya had defeated the militants who had attacked a Nairobi shopping mall and held out there for four days.
The raid killed at least 67 civilians and security personnel, with more bodies still to be recovered. Five militants were killed and 11 were now in custody, Kenyatta said.
"As a nation our head is bloodied but unbowed," he said in a televised address. "We have ashamed and defeated our attackers."
(Reporting by Richard Lough and James Macharia; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
HARARE Zimbabwe's government on Monday agreed to pay outstanding cash bonuses, bringing an end to a brief sit-in protest by public workers, union leaders and a government minister said.
NAIROBI A British man was shot dead in northern Kenya on Sunday at a private ranch in the Laikipia area, two of the man's neighbours said, and a legislator warned that local politicians were stoking violence as elections approach.