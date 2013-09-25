Foreign forensic experts, flanked by Kenyan military personnel, check the perimeter walls around Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

WASHINGTON U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder said on Wednesday there had been no verification that Americans were involved in a deadly attack at a shopping mall in Nairobi, Kenya.

Some U.S. news reports have said a small number of Americans or U.S. residents might have been among those involved in a weekend assault that killed dozens at Nairobi's Westgate mall.

Holder, speaking at an unrelated press conference, said U.S. officials still are working with Kenyan officials to investigate the attack.

