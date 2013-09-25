Zimbabwe to pay bonuses after civil servants sit-in protest
HARARE Zimbabwe's government on Monday agreed to pay outstanding cash bonuses, bringing an end to a brief sit-in protest by public workers, union leaders and a government minister said.
WASHINGTON U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder said on Wednesday there had been no verification that Americans were involved in a deadly attack at a shopping mall in Nairobi, Kenya.
Some U.S. news reports have said a small number of Americans or U.S. residents might have been among those involved in a weekend assault that killed dozens at Nairobi's Westgate mall.
Holder, speaking at an unrelated press conference, said U.S. officials still are working with Kenyan officials to investigate the attack.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema and Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Bill Trott)
HARARE Zimbabwe's government on Monday agreed to pay outstanding cash bonuses, bringing an end to a brief sit-in protest by public workers, union leaders and a government minister said.
NAIROBI A British man was shot dead in northern Kenya on Sunday at a private ranch in the Laikipia area, two of the man's neighbours said, and a legislator warned that local politicians were stoking violence as elections approach.
HARARE Zimbabwean junior doctors on Sunday called off a three-week strike saying the government had partially met their demands, a day before a one-day walk out by other public sector workers.