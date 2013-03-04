Britain urges Kenya to restore order after rancher killed
NAIROBI Britain on Monday urged Kenya to restore law and order in the north of the country after a British rancher was shot dead there.
GARISSA, Kenya A suspected grenade attack on Monday night at an election center in the eastern Kenya town of Garissa close to the border with Somalia caused panic among voters, but caused no injuries, a government official said.
"A hand grenade exploded near a polling station, there were no injuries. The grenade exploded outside the polling center, where people had almost finished casting their ballots," Garissa county commissioner Mohamed Maalim told Reuters.
HARARE Zimbabwe's government on Monday agreed to pay outstanding cash bonuses, bringing an end to a brief sit-in protest by public workers, union leaders and a government minister said.
NAIROBI A British man was shot dead in northern Kenya on Sunday at a private ranch in the Laikipia area, two of the man's neighbours said, and a legislator warned that local politicians were stoking violence as elections approach.