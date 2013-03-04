Britain urges Kenya to restore order after rancher killed
NAIROBI Britain on Monday urged Kenya to restore law and order in the north of the country after a British rancher was shot dead there.
MOMBASA, Kenya Kenya's coastal separatist group, the Mombasa Republican Council (MRC), denied responsibility for attacks in the tense coastal region that killed at least 15 people hours before a presidential election on Monday.
"We are not responsible for any attacks anywhere in this region," MRC spokesman Mohammed Rashid Mraja told Reuters by telephone, adding that the group only sought change through peaceful means.
The police had blamed the MRC.
(Reporting by Joseph Akwiri; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
NAIROBI Britain on Monday urged Kenya to restore law and order in the north of the country after a British rancher was shot dead there.
HARARE Zimbabwe's government on Monday agreed to pay outstanding cash bonuses, bringing an end to a brief sit-in protest by public workers, union leaders and a government minister said.
NAIROBI A British man was shot dead in northern Kenya on Sunday at a private ranch in the Laikipia area, two of the man's neighbours said, and a legislator warned that local politicians were stoking violence as elections approach.