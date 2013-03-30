NAIROBI Kenya's Supreme Court will rule no later than 5 p.m. (10 a.m. EDT) on Saturday on whether to uphold the presidential election win of Uhuru Kenyatta or order a new vote, the chief justice said on his Twitter account.

"Compatriots: The Supreme Court will deliver its decision not later than 5 p.m. today Inshallah (God willing)," Chief Justice Willy Mutunga wrote. The verdict is being closely watched after a disputed vote in 2007 sparked weeks of tribal violence.

