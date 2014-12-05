NAIROBI Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta said he was "excited" after hearing news on Friday that charges against him at the International Criminal Court had been withdrawn and said he wanted a case against his deputy, William Ruto, dropped too.

He was attending a meeting of officials and business executives when the news broke. In his first comments, he said: "One down, two to go", a reference to Ruto and another Kenyan also facing charges of crimes against humanity at the court.

He also said he was "excited" and wanted to "run home to my wife" to tell her the news.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by James Macharia)